Analysts Anticipate Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to Announce $0.69 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Veritex reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Veritex.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 37.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

In other news, Director Pat S. Bolin bought 13,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $25,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,815 shares of company stock worth $659,050. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritex during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Veritex during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Veritex by 51.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veritex during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Veritex stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.43. 150,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.49. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

About Veritex (Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritex (VBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.