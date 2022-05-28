Analysts Anticipate SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. SPX posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SPX.

Get SPX alerts:

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.90 million. SPX had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 33.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPXC shares. StockNews.com downgraded SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SPX in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,520,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SPX in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,735,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SPX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,324,000 after acquiring an additional 198,537 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in SPX in the first quarter valued at about $7,564,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPX by 18.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 923,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,620,000 after acquiring an additional 142,785 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPXC stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $50.62. 149,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,173. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. SPX has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.58.

About SPX (Get Rating)

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX (SPXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.