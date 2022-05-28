Analysts Anticipate Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to Post $3.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $3.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.25. Patrick Industries reported earnings per share of $2.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year earnings of $12.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $13.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.65 to $11.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Patrick Industries.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $1.65. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Patrick Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $338,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 190,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,888,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $683,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 220,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,065,721.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,103 shares of company stock worth $1,556,669. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,366,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,454,000 after buying an additional 10,151 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PATK traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.88. 113,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.95. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $54.02 and a 12 month high of $88.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.88%.

About Patrick Industries (Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patrick Industries (PATK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.