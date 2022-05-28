Analysts Anticipate MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $563.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) will post sales of $563.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MSCI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $567.56 million and the lowest is $560.00 million. MSCI posted sales of $498.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $556.50.

MSCI traded up $15.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $448.17. 540,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,498. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $456.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $526.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 1.07. MSCI has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $679.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in MSCI in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in MSCI by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 293.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

