Analysts Anticipate Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $310.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $310.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $310.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $310.70 million. Ichor posted sales of $282.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $293.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.08 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ICHR shares. TheStreet downgraded Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ichor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $328,885.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,266.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $72,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $695,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ICHR traded up $1.62 on Friday, reaching $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 194,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,409. The firm has a market cap of $887.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 2.10. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

