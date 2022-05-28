Analysts Anticipate Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.39 Billion

Equities analysts expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $23.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $23.94 billion. Humana reported sales of $20.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year sales of $93.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $92.32 billion to $95.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $101.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $99.59 billion to $103.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.67 earnings per share.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $490.13.

In other news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,031.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Humana by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 33.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 8.4% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Humana by 21.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 332,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,835,000 after buying an additional 58,909 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 15.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock traded up $8.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $461.21. 522,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,046. The company has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Humana has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $472.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $442.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.36%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

