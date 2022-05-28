Analysts Anticipate Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.83 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) will post sales of $36.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.30 million. Evolus reported sales of $26.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year sales of $150.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $148.80 million to $152.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $212.09 million, with estimates ranging from $192.50 million to $224.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Evolus.
Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.24. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Evolus’s revenue was up 177.9% on a year-over-year basis.
In other news, insider David Moatazedi sold 37,972 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $369,467.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lauren P. Silvernail sold 52,015 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $646,026.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,758,311.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,220 shares of company stock worth $2,041,897 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,172,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after buying an additional 45,024 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Evolus by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 166,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 14,059 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Evolus by 212.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at about $863,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.94% of the company’s stock.
EOLS traded up $1.74 on Monday, reaching $13.61. The stock had a trading volume of 778,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,067. The company has a market capitalization of $762.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.07. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Evolus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
