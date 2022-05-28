Analysts Anticipate Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.83 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) will post sales of $36.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.30 million. Evolus reported sales of $26.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year sales of $150.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $148.80 million to $152.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $212.09 million, with estimates ranging from $192.50 million to $224.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.24. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Evolus’s revenue was up 177.9% on a year-over-year basis.

EOLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised Evolus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In other news, insider David Moatazedi sold 37,972 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $369,467.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lauren P. Silvernail sold 52,015 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $646,026.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,758,311.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,220 shares of company stock worth $2,041,897 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,172,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after buying an additional 45,024 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Evolus by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 166,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 14,059 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Evolus by 212.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at about $863,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.94% of the company’s stock.

EOLS traded up $1.74 on Monday, reaching $13.61. The stock had a trading volume of 778,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,067. The company has a market capitalization of $762.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.07. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

