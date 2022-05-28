Analysts Anticipate Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to Announce $1.40 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. Baidu posted earnings of $2.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full year earnings of $7.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $8.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.48 to $12.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Baidu.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. lifted their price target on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Baidu in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Baidu in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Baidu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.35.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 342.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

BIDU stock traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.09. 4,571,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,947,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.22. Baidu has a 12 month low of $101.62 and a 12 month high of $209.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.90.

About Baidu (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baidu (BIDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.