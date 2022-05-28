Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.32-$2.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95 billion-$3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.52.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,942,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,645. The stock has a market cap of $87.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $143.81 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.91.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,901 shares of company stock worth $2,951,831 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 12.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 17.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,015,000 after buying an additional 426,281 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

