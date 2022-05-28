America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) PT Lowered to $113.00

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stephens from $138.00 to $113.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CRMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $191.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, America’s Car-Mart currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.92.

Shares of CRMT stock opened at $112.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $723.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.57. America’s Car-Mart has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $173.57.

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $351.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.55 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,842,000 after acquiring an additional 32,917 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth about $32,745,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 13.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after acquiring an additional 41,378 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 19.6% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 297,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,972,000 after acquiring an additional 48,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

