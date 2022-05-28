American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.21 million. American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Shares of AMWD traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,046. The firm has a market cap of $878.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.98. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.30.

Several brokerages have commented on AMWD. TheStreet cut shares of American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Woodmark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

In other news, Director David A. Rodriguez purchased 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.64 per share, with a total value of $49,888.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,062.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.95 per share, with a total value of $529,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 15,036 shares of company stock worth $798,224 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Woodmark by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,713,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,929,000 after purchasing an additional 62,384 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Woodmark by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,876,000 after purchasing an additional 32,812 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in American Woodmark by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,962,000 after purchasing an additional 100,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American Woodmark by 14.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,240,000 after purchasing an additional 103,815 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in American Woodmark by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,945 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. The company also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

