American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMH. B. Riley cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.94.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Shares of AMH stock opened at $38.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average of $39.86. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.19%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,353,438.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 201,981 shares of company stock worth $7,194,098 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 54,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent (Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.