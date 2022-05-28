American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. American Bio Medica shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 900 shares.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.
About American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Bio Medica (ABMC)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for American Bio Medica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Bio Medica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.