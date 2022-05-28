American Beacon Advisors Inc. Has $303,000 Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

American Beacon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. JD.com makes up 8.4% of American Beacon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. American Beacon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QVT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 212.8% in the 3rd quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 96,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 65,548 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 34,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 548,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,657,000 after acquiring an additional 314,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,225,000 after buying an additional 52,232 shares in the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JD traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.68. 10,263,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,225,282. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.63 and a beta of 0.57. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $92.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.69.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

