Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Sells 990 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in CF Industries by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $95.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $113.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.66 and a 200-day moving average of $82.39.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.21. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. Consumer Edge cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.09.

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $489,811.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $383,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,214,723 shares of company stock worth $98,222,888. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

