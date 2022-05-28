Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,247 Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,247 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MATX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 5,981.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $171,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,447 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,136,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 193,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,428,000 after purchasing an additional 75,531 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,482,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 209.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 104,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 70,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently commented on MATX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.
Shares of Matson stock opened at $89.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $125.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.92 and a 200 day moving average of $93.50.
Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Matson had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.31%.
Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.
