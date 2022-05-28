Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Has $412,000 Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,719,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $746,523,000 after buying an additional 540,182 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,159,000. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 633.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 340,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,383,000 after purchasing an additional 294,045 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $21,482,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Baxter International by 327.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 219,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,650,000 after purchasing an additional 168,094 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.92.

NYSE BAX opened at $76.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.71 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.59%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

