Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Has $375,000 Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at $25,822,037.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.52. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.