Altarea SCA (OTC:ATRRF) Trading 7.7% Higher

Altarea SCA (OTC:ATRRF – Get Rating) traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$160.50 and last traded at C$160.50. 35 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 78 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$149.00.

Altarea SCA Company Profile (OTC:ATRRF)

Altarea is the leading property developer in France. As both a developer and an investor, the Group operates in the three main property markets (Retail, Residential and Business property), leading major mixed-use urban renewal projects in France. The Group has the required expertise in each sector to design, develop, market and manage made-to-measure property products.

