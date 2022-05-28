AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Increased to C$33.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ALA has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on AltaGas and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$33.50.

TSE:ALA opened at C$30.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$23.83 and a twelve month high of C$31.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.53 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 2.0031482 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.44%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 114.14%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

