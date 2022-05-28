Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Odey Asset Management Group Ltd

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.8% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 149,779.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 534,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,312.41.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 550,282 shares of company stock worth $21,681,939. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,246.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,485.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,682.83.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

