Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Ann Mather Sells 21 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,255.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,494.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,689.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,044.16 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,182,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,141,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,850,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

