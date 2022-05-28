Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:DRTS opened at $8.47 on Friday. Alpha Tau Medical has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRTS. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Tau Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. ( NASDAQ:DRTS Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

