Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes $528,000 Position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of James River Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $632,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in James River Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in James River Group by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JRVR traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $26.24. 130,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,553. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $39.69. The stock has a market cap of $982.69 million, a PE ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.27). The company had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. James River Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. James River Group’s payout ratio is -12.74%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JRVR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of James River Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

In other news, CFO Sarah C. Doran purchased 4,800 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $96,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank D’orazio purchased 50,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $1,032,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 79,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,038. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

