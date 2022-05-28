Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Sells 977 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC trimmed its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 463.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PKI traded up $9.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,006. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.30. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.37 and a 1 year high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.84.

PerkinElmer Company Profile (Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.