Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Sells 82 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC reduced its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $18.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $492.02. 671,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,832. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $419.60 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $506.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $601.21.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.03 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 34.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIVB. Wedbush dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $728.70.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,725,732.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,360 shares of company stock worth $4,857,395. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

