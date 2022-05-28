Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Sells 42,990 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,990 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Cricut were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cricut by 9,201.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,392 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Cricut during the fourth quarter worth about $3,625,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cricut by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 128,328 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Cricut during the third quarter worth about $2,534,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Cricut during the third quarter worth about $2,520,000. 16.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CRCT stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.92. 391,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,813. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average is $17.41. Cricut, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $47.36.
CRCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cricut to $8.70 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cricut from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cricut presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.95.
In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 37,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $407,205.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,194,879 shares of company stock worth $14,409,925 over the last 90 days.
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
