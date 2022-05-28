Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Sells 42,990 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,990 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Cricut were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cricut by 9,201.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,392 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Cricut during the fourth quarter worth about $3,625,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cricut by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 128,328 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Cricut during the third quarter worth about $2,534,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Cricut during the third quarter worth about $2,520,000. 16.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cricut alerts:

Shares of CRCT stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.92. 391,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,813. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average is $17.41. Cricut, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $47.36.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $244.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.22 million. Cricut had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Cricut’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

CRCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cricut to $8.70 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cricut from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cricut presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.95.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 37,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $407,205.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,194,879 shares of company stock worth $14,409,925 over the last 90 days.

About Cricut (Get Rating)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.