Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth about $136,359,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,463,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,965,000 after acquiring an additional 34,677 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,412,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after acquiring an additional 862,047 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,687,000 after acquiring an additional 83,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,035,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,502,000 after acquiring an additional 154,298 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Shares of WOOF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.46. 2,835,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,841. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WOOF. Citigroup lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.23.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.