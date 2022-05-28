Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $742,000 in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,964 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 9,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $778,234.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 74,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,026,026.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $403,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 480,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,790,684.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,420 shares of company stock worth $1,565,228. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSIS traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.52. The stock had a trading volume of 63,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,140. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.09 and a 12 month high of $102.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.17.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $290.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.76 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OSIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

