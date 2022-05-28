Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $580,000 in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Employers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Employers by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18,004 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Employers by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,035,000 after acquiring an additional 17,479 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Employers by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 432,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,903,000 after acquiring an additional 17,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Employers by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Employers by 22.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 221,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,729,000 after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EIG traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $42.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,027. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $43.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.34.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). Employers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Employers’s payout ratio is 31.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Employers from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Employers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

