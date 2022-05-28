Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $503,000 in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YNDX. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Yandex by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,086,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,234 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Yandex in the 4th quarter worth about $156,665,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Yandex by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,250,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,693,444,000 after purchasing an additional 408,065 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 635,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,439,000 after acquiring an additional 365,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,008,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,011,000 after acquiring an additional 289,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

YNDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yandex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX remained flat at $$18.94 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. Yandex has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $87.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.10.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. Yandex had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%.

Yandex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.