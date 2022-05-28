Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of Liberty Global stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.08. 1,620,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,173. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $26.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $726,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,262,332.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $484,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,776,372.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Liberty Global Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.