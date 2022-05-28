Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRL traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $48.63. 1,925,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.73 and its 200 day moving average is $48.80. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.09.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

In related news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $49,747.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,064.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $780,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,842 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

