Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 9,869 Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 541,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,840,000 after acquiring an additional 97,685 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.22.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 102,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.70 per share, with a total value of $6,000,255.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,755,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,156,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.21. 470,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.77. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $64.90.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 4.24%. Research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

