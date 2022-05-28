Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 37,130 Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

TMCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $16.72. 161,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.59. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 25.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Treace sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $1,050,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,822,790 shares in the company, valued at $25,537,287.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terry W. Lubben acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.62 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,315 shares of company stock worth $2,052,553. Insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

