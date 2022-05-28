AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of AB opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.40. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.53.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 24.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 91.37%.

In other news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,139.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

