Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 173,912 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,502,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 173,912 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.34% of Prologis worth $421,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Prologis by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,888,582,000 after buying an additional 3,343,792 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,300,903,000 after purchasing an additional 320,029 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,603,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,616,792,000 after purchasing an additional 350,585 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Prologis by 69.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,067,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,495,000 after purchasing an additional 92,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD traded up $4.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.26. 4,177,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,666,377. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.37 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $94.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.33%.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.42.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

