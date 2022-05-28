Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 2,530,102 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 365.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,221,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,530,102 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in PTC were worth $390,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PTC by 59.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,109,000 after purchasing an additional 87,171 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 7.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in PTC by 18.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in PTC by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in PTC by 36.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC traded up $6.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.65. The company had a trading volume of 693,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.55 and a 12-month high of $153.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.20.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $505.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.34 million. PTC had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $568,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,513,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $209,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,162.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

