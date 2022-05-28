Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $535.02 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,168,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,047 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $535,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 48,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $789,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,294,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $66.28. 10,578,808 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.50 and its 200-day moving average is $70.37.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.