Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $417.79 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,918,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,623 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $417,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after acquiring an additional 752,313 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Citigroup by 19.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.6% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 13.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,195,000 after buying an additional 42,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

C traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,509,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,446,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day moving average is $59.08.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.87.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

