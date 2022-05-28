Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,434,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352,089 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 6.91% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $414,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,694,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,365,000 after buying an additional 106,815 shares during the period. Stonehill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $67,178,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,217,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,268,000 after acquiring an additional 750,284 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,387,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

GT traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,642,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,591,038. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.41.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

