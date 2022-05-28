Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,931,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 619,196 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $461,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cognex by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,808,000 after buying an additional 141,965 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cognex by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,349,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $261,248,000 after buying an additional 85,293 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,909,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,305,000 after acquiring an additional 143,491 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $203,596,000 after acquiring an additional 369,689 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,433,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $189,517,000 after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

CGNX stock traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.30. 1,891,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,709. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.63. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.60 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.23 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 25.67%. Cognex’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 16.77%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CGNX shares. TheStreet cut Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

