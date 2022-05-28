Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,841,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143,788 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 7.45% of Stericycle worth $408,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,316,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,180,000 after purchasing an additional 43,887 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,244,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,142,000 after purchasing an additional 240,768 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,544,000 after purchasing an additional 35,548 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRCL stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.94. The stock had a trading volume of 220,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.66. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $79.22.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $664.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.61 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SRCL. Zacks Investment Research raised Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

