Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,922,803 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 592,660 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Cisco Systems worth $438,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,848,711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850,030 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,473,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,794,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,165 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,068,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.62. The stock had a trading volume of 23,873,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,185,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.27.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,645 shares of company stock valued at $962,808. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

