Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 427,524 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,400,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,524 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 6.38% of IPG Photonics worth $585,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,312,000 after purchasing an additional 24,064 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 852,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,831,000 after acquiring an additional 54,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.50. The company had a trading volume of 440,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,833. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.64. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $90.51 and a 12-month high of $220.51.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.48 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 10.27%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.78.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

