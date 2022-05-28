Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 617,060 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.45% of Target worth $497,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Target by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 40,877 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,393,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,313,977,000 after purchasing an additional 191,484 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Target by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 526,369 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $121,823,000 after purchasing an additional 40,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $3.94 on Friday, hitting $167.14. 6,315,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,952,908. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $145.51 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Target from $289.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $305.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $290.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Target from $274.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.72.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,759 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

