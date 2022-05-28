Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,595,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299,634 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.57% of CSX worth $473,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CSX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,594,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,556,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,588 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in CSX by 22.8% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after buying an additional 7,338,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,407,138,000 after buying an additional 692,267 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CSX by 4.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,326,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $545,035,000 after buying an additional 718,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,920,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,826,000 after buying an additional 765,414 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.05. The company had a trading volume of 12,497,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,355,820. The stock has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.17. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus increased their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.45.

About CSX (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.