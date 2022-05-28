Alina (LON:ALNA) Trading 0.5% Higher

Alina Holdings Plc (LON:ALNA – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 20.50 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.50 ($0.26). 40,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 25,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.40 ($0.26).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.44 million and a PE ratio of -17.77.

About Alina (LON:ALNA)

Alina Holdings Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify and acquire interests in target businesses in leisure, hospitality, and entertainment sectors. Previously, it was engaged in the property investment business. The company was formerly known as The Local Shopping REIT plc and changed its name to Alina Holdings Plc in November 2020.

