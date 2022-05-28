Alina (LON:ALNA) Trading 0.5% Higher

Alina Holdings Plc (LON:ALNA – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 20.50 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.50 ($0.26). 40,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 25,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.40 ($0.26).
The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.44 million and a PE ratio of -17.77.
