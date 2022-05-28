Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Shares Purchased by FPR Partners LLC

FPR Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,138,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,216,239 shares during the quarter. Alight comprises approximately 7.5% of FPR Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. FPR Partners LLC’s holdings in Alight were worth $260,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Alight in the 4th quarter valued at $837,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Alight in the 4th quarter valued at $1,961,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alight by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 803,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 38,256 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alight by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,377,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 695,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Alight by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALIT shares. Stephens began coverage on Alight in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE ALIT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,240,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,334. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67. Alight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Alight had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William P. Foley II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $1,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $95,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 394,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,451.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 752,305 shares of company stock worth $7,618,465 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

