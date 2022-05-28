Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.23) price objective on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($27.66) price target on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($28.72) target price on shares of Aixtron in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €27.00 ($28.72) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.66) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €25.90 ($27.55).

ETR:AIXA opened at €26.99 ($28.71) on Wednesday. Aixtron has a 12-month low of €15.20 ($16.17) and a 12-month high of €26.60 ($28.30). The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 27.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of €19.86.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

